If six months ago someone told us that our communities would spend the entire month of April holed-up in our homes, practicing social distancing, ordering face masks in bulk and looking for black market toilet paper, it’s likely that the majority of us would have dismissed their warning with an eyeroll and a chuckle.
This is uncharted territory. Few of us saw any of this coming, and it is difficult to quantify the impact these past few weeks have had on virtually every aspect of our daily lives. People are working from home, businesses have been closed for weeks and families are unable to gather, even for important events such as weddings and funerals.
For individuals living in long-term care facilities and the people who love and care for them, the past few weeks have been especially challenging. Facilities are on lockdown, and residents are unable to have visitors or to even engage in activities outside of their rooms. The visits that these individuals once depended upon to break up their day and keep them connected to family and friends have been replaced with long hours alone in front of the television and games of hallway bingo played from the doorway to their room. The transition has not been easy for anyone. Families worry about the impact that this season of isolation will have on the physical and emotional well-being of their loved one, and long-term care staff works hard to combat the boredom and loneliness that residents experience when outside contact is limited.
I recently spoke with Rose, a caregiver whom I had assisted a few months back when she became power of attorney and primary caregiver to her mother. Rose is 67 years old and her mother, Emily, is 88 and living in an assisted-living facility about a half-mile away from Rose’s home. They selected this facility together and were pleased to find an available unit so near to Rose’s home. Emily had only been at the facility for about eight weeks before the COVID-19 precautions caused the director to take drastic precautionary measures to limit the residents’ potential for exposure to the virus. While Rose understood the need for the precautions, she was wracked with worry about her mother’s well-being. Emily sounded increasingly distraught on her daily phone calls, and Rose was overwhelmed with guilt at not being able to improve the situation.
“I really didn’t realize how much mom depended on our time together to make her feel connected to the outside world,” Rose said. “I talk to her a couple of times each day on the phone, and her sense of time seems to have really become disrupted. She remembers events, but has no sense of when they occurred. It might have been this morning, or it might have been a week ago. She seems to be a little disoriented.”
Rose is right to be concerned. Many people are indeed feeling disconnected as a result of social distancing. For seniors who may already struggle with relating to a rapidly changing world, that difficulty can be compounded by this period of forced isolation.
“To make matters even worse, Mom has hearing and visual impairment,” Rose said. “She is able to interact with people face-to-face, but talking on the telephone is hard for her because her hearing aids bother her so she insists on taking them out. Rose and I talked for a good long time about strategies for making this season of separation easier for her mom. I asked her to think about the things that her mom values most, the things that make her feel most fulfilled, and that connect her to the life she built with her family.
“Mom was a high school English teacher,” Rose said, “so she loved language. She wrote poetry, and always had the most amazing vocabulary.”
“But without question,” Rose said, “her family was the center of her universe. Whatever else she did with her time and energy, we always knew that we came first.”
After some discussion, we decided that Rose would look for some word puzzles that she could enlarge on the photo-copier for her mom to work on when she was bored. She would gather up some word search exercises, as well as a couple of crossword puzzles, and drop them off for her mom. She could keep a copy for herself, and then call Emily to see if she would like to work on them together. I was delighted that she came up with a way to engage her mom in an activity that they could do together, even though they could not be in the same room.
She also decided to pull out a couple of old albums filled with family photos, and drop them off for her mom to look through. She could write a few short notes about people in the photos or the events taking place, using a Sharpie marker so they would be easy to read, and fold them up, tucking them between the appropriate pages for her mom to find as she was browsing. I was sure Emily would be delighted!
A few days later I phoned Rose to see if she had implemented any of the ideas we had discussed. She could not have been more excited.
“I took the photo albums and the puzzles by and asked the staff at the front desk to deliver them to mom,” she said. “Of course, they could not give them to her for 24 hours, as anything brought in has to be isolated before being delivered. But when she received them, she was so tickled that there were puzzles for us to do together.”
Finally, Rose told me about a special project her family had been working on together.
“We’ve been composing a round-robin letter to mom. Each of us is writing a letter and adding it in with the others to send to mom. If we all put a page or two in, she has something to read from each of us, and she can re-read it whenever she likes. It makes her feel like she is still part of the group, and that we are still connected to her.”
I was impressed by Rose and her family’s commitment to keeping Emily close and to making her feel included. That can be challenging when the world is working so hard to keep us all at arms’ length. Social distancing during this period of uncertainty is not easy, and for a senior who has already lost their independence and their feeling of connection to the people that they love, it can be nothing short of agony. Caregivers must be creative in an effort to develop the kind of solutions that can restore and reconnect those bonds that foster a sense of security.
We all need to feel connected, whatever the distance between us. Let’s not forget to draw as close as circumstances will allow to the most vulnerable members of our families. They need us now, maybe more than ever.
Miller is caregiver coordinator for LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging.
