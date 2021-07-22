Candidates interested in filing for two Waukomis town board of trustees seats can do so beginning Monday.
The seats in Wards 2 and 4 are for four-year terms. The filing period opens at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The special election to fill the seats will be Sept. 24.
Declaration of candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections, by contacting Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or by emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Forms must be turned into Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
Election Board Secretary Jody Helm said contests of candidacy must be filed by Friday, July 30, and may only be filed by another candidate, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.