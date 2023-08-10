ENID, Okla. — Agritourism was on display Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, with a field day at Red Bird Farm and guest speakers at Autry Technology Center.
Oklahoma Agritourism put on the event.
Oklahoma Agritourism coordinators Whitney Wilkinson and Micaela Halverson registered guests at Red Bird Farm, on U.S. 81 north of Enid.
“We had 35 people attend the tour of the farm and share lunch at Autry,” Wilkinson said.
Kent and Becky Evatt led the tour of Red Bird Farm and discussed how they built the farm and the events they schedule during the year.
“We celebrate seasons and holidays,” Becky said.
Red Bird Farm annually schedules events around Christmas, including cutting live Christmas trees. They also have spring and Easter celebrations.
“This year we plan an expanded fall calendar with a pumpkin patch, a place for children to play and a corn maze,” she said.
Ideas they gave the group were animals, a petting zoo, cutting fresh flowers for sale, carrying retail items, classes for arranging flowers, chicken butchering and picking berries.
The Evatts described themselves as a city girl and a farm boy on a journey of trying to make a living on the farm.
“It is very hard work, and it is tough going right now,” Kent said.
Several people on the tour asked them about their barn.
“We wanted something iconic, a barn that would stand out that people would want to visit,” Becky said.
Judy Bivins came to the event to get ideas. Her Little Robe Creek Lodge and Retreat is located on the South Canadian River loop of the Great Plains Trail near Oakwood.
“I’m always looking for new ideas to attract tourists,” she said.
Audrey King, of Oklahoma State University, spoke at Autry on marketing farms. She gave ideas on using the internet, making a business pretty and using phones.
“I use my phone to take pictures because it is always with me and the photographs are good,” she said.
Jenna Brinlee, with the Made in Oklahoma program, spoke on retailing farms, and Meriruth Cohenour, from Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, made a presentation on grants and loans.
Kristen Poiesz is owner of a farm on Norman Road. Her husband is a pilot at Vance Air Force Base, and they bought the farm to make it a venue to rent and have weddings.
“I hope to get some ideas and find ways to get the word out on our farm,” she said.
Wilkinson said presentations like this will help agritoursim grow in Northwest Oklahoma. Visitors came from Claremore, Oklahoma City and Woodward.
