Festival of Flavor to offer taste of 20-plus Enid eateries

More than 20 Enid area restaurants and food suppliers will be offering a taste of their specialties at Festival of Flavor, a benefit dinner sponsored by Enid Rotary Club.
The dinner will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie View Elementary School cafeteria and gymnasium, 4700 W. Willow.
Described as “an evening of delicacies from local eateries,” the event will allow guests to sample food from multiple vendors set up in the school. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at the door or in advance from any member of Enid Rotary Club. Tickets also are being sold in advance at Enid High School, Chisholm High School and Oklahoma Bible Academy. Diners may select food from as many different vendors as they wish — all you can eat.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Project Graduation for Enid High School, Chisholm High School and OBA. It also will help benefit Rotary International’s Polio Plus program — seeking to wipe out polio worldwide in our lifetime — plus various local school projects identified by Enid Rotary Club. Representatives of the three high schools will help serve food and bus tables at the event.
Diners will be able to select from fares such as barbecue, chicken, Italian, Mexican, Asian, salads, desserts and drinks, said Teague Bickford, Rotary service chairman and a coordinator of the event.
Diners for the annual taste-of-Enid style event are asked to use the parking lot north of Prairie View and enter the building from the north side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.