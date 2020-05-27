OKLAHOMA CITY — Initial investigative efforts of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and its partner agencies in the Unemployment Fraud Task Force have determined that the scope of the investigation must be expanded outside the borders of Oklahoma, and even the United States.
U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General and U.S. Secret Service will bring their national and global resources to bear on this effort as they assume leadership of the investigation. OSBI will continue to be part of the investigation by providing investigative support and continuing to investigate cases within the jurisdictional boundaries of Oklahoma.
“These criminals might be outside of our reach, but they are not outside the reach of the United States federal government,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams. “Our agents and intelligence analysts will be here to assist our federal partners as necessary, especially if this criminal activity leads to an Oklahoma connection.”
If you receive any correspondence regarding an unemployment claim that you did not file, stop payment by emailing Oklahoma Employment Security Commission at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
To have your case included in the investigation, you need to complete the form on the Attorney General’s web site at www.oag.ok.gov/coronavirus-fraud -resources. If you are a business owner that is asked to approve a fraudulent unemployment claim, follow the instructions on the paperwork to contest the application.
