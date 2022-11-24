The application deadline for Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs 2023 OKC J. Rufus Fears Fellowship is Dec. 12.
Prime candidates are young conservatives with leadership potential, 18 to 35 years old.
The fellowship is designed to develop young leaders in public life; equip them to stand up for free enterprise, limited government, personal responsibility and individual initiative; and perpetuate the memory of Fears.
Each participant who completes the fellowship will receive a $500 stipend. Information about the fellowship is available at www.FearsFellowship.com.
Newly elected Corporation Commissioner Kim David will keynote the Fears Fellowship Dinner on Jan. 27. The five sessions will be held every other Saturday, Jan. 28 through March 25.
