Enid Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled two events for dogs and their owners.
Runners and dog owners are invited to come out to Crosslin Park on Saturday morning for the Fast and the Furriest 5K and one-mile fun run. Pre-registration and packet pick-up is at 5:30 a.m. at Pavilion 1, and the races begin at 6:30 a.m. Fees are $10 for the one-mile run and $20 for the 5K.
On Sept. 5, dogs can enjoy Champlin Pool for the annual Doggie Dip. The annual and popular event, set for 2-6 p.m., allows dogs to enjoy a dip in the pool.
For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (580) 616-7210 or email specialevent@enid.org.
