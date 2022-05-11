Farm Credit of Enid is awarding eight $1,000 college scholarships to outstanding high school seniors.
Those seniors are furthering their education and have parents or grandparents who are voting stockholders of Farm Credit of Enid. Chosen by an independent panel of judges, the awards are based on academic performance, extracurricular participation, work experience and leadership activities.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
• Hunter Allen, son of David and Jaimie Allen, of Gracemont. He is a Binger-Oney High School graduate and plans to attend Redlands College.
• Zack Dankenbring, son of Lori Dankenbring, of Piedmont. He is a graduate of Piedmont High School and plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
• Riley Grantz, son of Brian and Pamela Grantz, of Covington. He is a Garber High School graduate and plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College.
• Landon Lee, son of Michael and Christina Lee, of Bixby. He is a Bixby High School graduate with plans to attend William Jewell College.
• Alexis Lovell, of Covington, is the daughter of Heather Lovell and plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College Stillwater.
• Jack McCoy, son of Kelly and Jill McCoy, is a Timberlake High School graduate from Hillsdale and plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University or Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
• Sydney Martens, daughter of Nicole Martens, is a graduate of Fairview High School and will attend Oklahoma State University.
• Ethan Perry is the son of Brett and Jacquetta Perry and will graduate from Waukomis High School. He plans to attend Rogers State University.
Farm Credit of Enid has been awarding scholarships annually since 1994. The Enid association is part of the Farm Credit system, which provides financial services to farmers and ranchers.
