An ecumenical group of faith leaders and Enid Mayor George Pankonin will join in a public service of mourning for the more-than 100,000 lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Garfield County Court House gazebo.
As we mark the death of 100,000 people in the U.S. from COVID-19, an unprecedented group of 100-plus national faith leaders — from Christian, Jewish and Muslim traditions representing major denominations, national faith-based organizations, local congregations and millions of people of faith across the country — call for a National Day of Mourning and Lament. Together, they look to federal, state, and local elected officials to observe Monday, June 1 as National Day of Mourning and Lament, a day marked by moments of silence, lowering of flags, interfaith vigils, ringing of bells, and civic memorials.
This call is being supported by the U.S. Conference of Mayors who represent over 1,400 mayors across the country. Mayors lead on the frontline of the COVID-19 response effort and continue to model critical local leadership amid this difficult time.
Together, interfaith leaders and mayors across the nation will call us to mourn, lament, and honor the dead, acknowledge the unequal nature of our suffering, pray together for the healing of the nation, and recommit to the difficult work ahead.
“I encourage Episcopalians to join with other people of faith this weekend to grieve and honor those who have died from COVID-19,” said Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church. “Let this tragic moment not pass without us honoring the many among us who have lost their lives or lost their loved ones and commending them and ourselves to God’s love and peace.”
The National Day of Mourning and Lament will follow a weekend of diverse services — Friday Muslim, Saturday Jewish, and Sunday Christian (including Protestant, Catholic, Evangelical, African American, Hispanic, Asian American and Native American) all united in times of lament and mourning for the dead. The vocation of remembering will unite across lines of religion and traditions and transcend our politics.
