A drinking water warning has been issued for the city of Fairview due to high levels of nitrate in the city’s water supply.
A water sample collected May 6 showed the nitrate level in Fairview water was 11 mg/L. That is above the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10 mg/L, Fairview City Manager Chris Gdanski said in a statement issued Friday.
Officials are evaluating the issue, which was discovered Friday, and say they are planning for corrective action while awaiting further water test results.
“We’re still looking into it,” Gdanski, the city of Enid’s former engineering director, said Monday. “Like Enid, we blend our well water to keep the nitrates low, so we’re trying to figure out how we missed that. ... We plan on testing each well, seeing where they’re at, and we’ll go from there.”
The greatest danger from high nitrate levels is to infants under 6 months old, according to Fairview’s statement.
“Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die,” Friday’s release stated. “Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.”
Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin, and symptoms can develop rapidly. Medical attention should be sought immediately, according to the release.
Water, juice or formula should not be prepared with tap water for children under 6 months of age, according to the city. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used until further notice.
Boiling city water will not help and could increase the nitrate concentration as water evaporates, according to the release. Freezing, filtering or letting water stand also does not help.
Adults and children older than 6 months can drink tap water, according to the release, because their bodies process nitrate differently than infants. Pregnant women and those with specific health concerns may consult their doctors, the release states.
Gdanski said the results from testing the wells should come back from a lab in Stillwater between five and seven days.
“Depending on what those results are, we’ll probably have to make sure that we’re compliant with out blending plan,” he said. “We also ... applied for (American Rescue Plan Act) grant dollars to build a water treatment plant to remove nitrate. That’s the long-term plan — filtration.”
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Gdanski by calling (580) 227-4416.
Officials for the city of Enid, which pulls water from similar areas as Fairview, said Monday that residents have little to worry about with their own water use, though.
The city’s most recently tested nitrate levels at its two water treatment plants were reported at 5.7 mg/L and 4.4 mg/L, said David Hunter, director of Enid’s public utilities.
Levels are tested near-daily at both plants, Hunter said, but levels tend to run higher than throughout the rest of the country because of the shallowness of the of the water supply and high level of agriculture, as well as drought effects.
Enid sources water from around 135 active wells developed in five well fields throughout Northwest Oklahoma, while Fairview has a much smaller water supply source, Hunter said.
“If they only have a few (wells) and (the nitrate level) goes too high, they might not have any flexibility to change,” he said, “whereas we’re looking at them all the time and we can adjust. ... And I think we’ve been doing that for quite a while.”
