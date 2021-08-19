FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A Fairview teen was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle accident in Major County.
Cruz Michael Newman, 19, was taken to Fairview Regional Medical Center, then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with a trunk injury, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 12:15 p.m. on County Road EW490 about 2 miles north and about 2 miles east of Fairview.
According to the OHP report, Newman was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra east on County Road EW490 too fast for conditions. He went off the road, going into a broadslide, then through a barb-wire fence. The vehicle rolled one time.
The driver's condition was listed a apparently normal on the report. He was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.