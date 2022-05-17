Enid News & Eagle
ORIENTA, Okla. — A Fairview man was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Major County.
Phoenix Cole Ryans, 19, was admitted to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in stable condition with a head injury, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 3 p.m. on a county road about 10½ miles west and 3 miles south of Orienta.
According to an OHP report, Ryans was driving a 2006 Dodge Durango east on E0480 Road when he went off the road to the left and rolled three times, with the vehicle coming to rest on its wheels.
The report lists unsafe speed for road conditions as the cause and Ryans’ condition as unknown. He was wearing a seat belt.
