FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A Fairview man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Major County.
Bobby Fast, 92, was pronounced dead at Fairview Regional Medical Center of injuries suffered in the accident, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60 about half a mile north of Fairview.
According to the report, Fast was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup east on County Road EW-49 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit on the driver's side by a 2016 Ford Transit. The Transit, driven by Lihang Chen, 39, of New York City, was southbound on U.S. 60. Chen was admitted to the Fairview hospital in stable condition with trunk and head injuries.
The condition of both drivers was listed on the report as apparently normal. Chen was wearing a seat belt, but Fast wasn't, according to the report.
