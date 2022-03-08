Facing Enid educator opposition, Stitt, Caldwell stick to their guns on voucher bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s proposed school voucher bill became a main point of contention Tuesday as dozens of Enid community leaders visited the state Capitol to hear legislative updates from state officials.
Despite being met with diametric opposition from the numerous Enid school administrators, lawmakers including the governor held firm in their support of the much-debated legislation during Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce’s Enid Day at the Capitol.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall arrived at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation building halfway through the event, immediately after the two had spoken at a nearby press conference to address the state’s nursing shortage.
Stitt, running for a second term this year, said Senate Bill 1647 would “inject choice into the system,” along with a plan to let rural school principals award merit-based pay of up to $100,000 a year to certain faculty.
“Oklahoma’s elected the wrong person if they want me to sit here and be status quo with the system that hasn’t worked,” he said. “It works in pockets … but there’s a lot of schools that need something, and the best way to do that is to give your parents choice and options in our education system.”
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd was clear Tuesday about his opposition to the bill, asking Enid’s elected state officials to vote no on the legislation if and when it makes it to the House floor.
“It runs the risk of segregating education — not along racial lines, but for the have’s and have not’s,” Floyd told the governor.
Longtime state Rep. Chad Caldwell said he disagreed with McCall’s recent decision to not let the bill come to a full vote this session.
The four-term Republican suggested the bill could still get passed at the 11th hour if it were folded into budget funding increase negotiations, when legislators cast their votes at the end of session in April.
“It’s a negotiation just like anything else,” he said. “Nothing’s ever really dead.”
Caldwell, who serves on the House’s Education Committee, has supported the voucher bill and staunchly continued to do so Tuesday despite much direct pushback from the room of visitors.
When asked if he would change his vote if he heard from more constituents, he said he wouldn’t, questioning how many of the 40,000 voters living in his House District 40 would be enough feedback to make him change his mind.
Caldwell said he believed he’d studied the issue probably more than anyone else in the room, save for Floyd.
“If I thought it was bad for the students of Enid, or of Northwest Oklahoma, I wouldn’t vote for it,” Caldwell said, before adding, “I do listen to constituents.”
Standing next to Caldwell, Rep. Carl Newton, who in January is taking over a redistricted House District 58 that includes northwestern Enid, said he is voting no on the bill, prompting applause from the room. The two men and fellow state Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, then returned to the House floor for voting day.
SB 1647, authored by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would create state funding sources for students to direct them to the education provider of their choice.
If approved in both the state Senate and House and then signed by Stitt, the Oklahoma Empowerment Act would go into effect July 1.
Funds under the act would cover qualified expenses such as tutoring services, instructional materials, extra-curricular services, educational hardware and software, uniforms and college admission test fees — as well as tuition/fees for private, online learning, summer education, CareerTech, higher-ed concurrent enrollment and therapy programs.
Parents of students would apply from the state Treasurer’s office for an Oklahoma Empowerment Account. Education service providers with these funded programs then would receive payments from the state as directed by parents.
The state would contract with a private financial management organization to administer the program and its payment system. It also would perform regular audits of a randomly selected 10% of empowerment accounts.
“Education service providers shall be given maximum freedom to provide for the educational needs of empowerment students without governmental control,” the bill reads.
Stitt called these payments “scholarships” instead of vouchers, which would follow the student as they moved from one program to another.
Stitt said if empowerment students leave a school district, class sizes would decrease and its per-pupil funding — derived from the state’s annual funding allocation to its 509 school districts — actually would go up.
“School choice should not just be for the rich,” he said. “I want it available for everybody.”
The bill already has been cleared in two state Senate committees, despite a close 8-7 vote in the Senate Education Committee and 12-8 in the Appropriations Committee.
Republican Sen. Roland Pederson, who represents the district that includes Enid and Garfield County, cast one of the nay votes in the latter committee’s March 2 vote.
He said Tuesday he wouldn’t vote for the bill on the Senate floor, saying he believed the state made significant school choice reforms last year with the passage of its open-transfer law. That law allowed students living outside of a school district to transfer in at any time of year, rather than just the summer between school years.
“It’s not what the governor wants, but it’s what I think my district wants,” Pederson said, to immediate applause from the entire room.
Floyd thanked him for his vote and urged him against voting on any future legislation to amend the open-transfer law to include allowing immediate athletic eligibility under the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA).
“That’d blow the door wide open on open recruiting,” Floyd said, “which is not what we need.”