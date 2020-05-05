Nominations are being accepted for Enid Young Professionals' ninth annual 10 Under 40 event.
The event recognizes the top 10 Enid community members under the age of 40.
Nominations are due by June 26. Forms are available online at enidyp.com. Nominees are expected to demonstrate qualities of a well-rounded individual, including professional and community aspects.
The awards luncheon, where the winners will be announced, will be Aug. 25 in the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
