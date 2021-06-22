Garfield County OSU Extension Office will offer Real Life Academy for youth 13 and above July 8, 15 and 22.
Three separate sessions will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday. Lunch will be prepared and served by participating teens to the entire group. Topics to be covered during the sessions will include meal preparation, manners, table etiquette, simple vehicle maintenance, money management and credit, clothing care, looking your best, job resumes and interviewing.
Class is limited to the first 20 teens to reserve a spot by calling (580) 237-1228. There is no charge to participate. Funding for these classes is being sponsored by an Oklahoma 4-H Foundation grant from the Hille Foundation.
Teens do not have to be a 4-H member to participate in this class. All classes will be held at the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford, and will be taught by Garfield County OSU Extension Educators Jessica Nickels, Joy Rhodes and Rick Nelson. Reservations are due by July 2.
