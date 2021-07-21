Garfield County OSU Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Science Educator Joy Rhodes will present a lesson Wednesday, July 28, on making yourself a priority.
The lesson will be 2 p.m. at the extension office, 316 E. Oxford. It is free.
Handouts on this topic will be provided to those in attendance.
"Life can get busy and often times we may neglect the most important person — yourself," Rhodes said.
Tips will be given on self-care, organization and ways to take better care of yourself. The class also will cover the dreaded “to-do list,” being physically active, how to relax, laugh and create your own bucket list. Take some time for yourself and learn how a healthy lifestyle can affect you in a good way.
