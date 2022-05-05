A four-week program for people with diabetes and their families will start Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
The program is designed for people with type 2 diabetes and their families, but anyone who would like to learn to eat healthier and increase their physical activity is welcome to attend. Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU Extension Educator, FCS, will be teaching the LEAD class starting at 5: 15 p.m. Wednesday at the Garfield County OSU Center, 316 E. Oxford. The LEAD class consists of four separate classes.
Classes will include information on living well with diabetes, eating well with diabetes and being physically active with diabetes. Classes will be held May 11, May 18, May 25 and June 1, and all to run from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Each class will consist of information concerning living with and eating well with diabetes. The class fee of $40 covers the four sessions all handouts, recipes and sampling of diabetic recipes from the curriculum.
Those interested in attending should register by Monday as space will be limited. For information or to enroll, call the Garfield County OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
