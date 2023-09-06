ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Fair begins Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Georgie Haltom, Garfield County OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) vice president, said Wednesday the fair was going to be bigger this year.
“We have 22 commercial booths this year, and we had none last year,” she said.
Haltom also said she is seeing signs advertising the fair all over town.
“I think it’s because Colton Cue is doing a great job,” Haltom said.
Cue is general manager of the Expo Center, and this is his first year promoting the fair. He said he had a good team and they worked to bring some new attractions to the fair. There will be food trucks, bouncing houses, face painting, a stock show, train and pony rides for the kids on Saturday evening along with the fair exhibits on display Thursday through Saturday.
Doris Eifert, 90, will have quilts entered in the fair. Among her favorites is a quilt she put together with scraps from different quilts she made for her grandkids and great-grandkids. Eifert is originally from Quinlan, but now lives west of Waukomis. She made her first quilt at 5 years old.
Leigha Wickert, 10, is entering her sand plum jelly hoping for a ribbon. She collected her sand plums from a thicket out by Lucien. Her grandmother, Beverly Harris, helped her with the recipe.
Horticulture superintendent Rick Nelson said he expects more vegetables and food than last year.
“The first of the season was great and now it has become more difficult on the plants with the extreme heat and lack of rain,” Nelson said.
On Friday, Our Blood Institute will hold a blood drive 3-6 p.m. The gates open for the main event Saturday at 6 p.m. with a food truck festival, the Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole team and a free outdoor concert 7-11 p.m. featuring Jake Bowers.
