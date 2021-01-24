A lesson titled “Exercise and Stretching While Sitting” will be presented Wednesday at Garfield County Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford.
The presentation will be at 2 p.m. and will be conducted by Joy Rhodes, extension educator for Family & Consumer Sciences/4-H Youth Development.
The lesson will cover guidelines for anyone who isn’t able to walk or stand easily, or who might be looking for a home routine for a rainy day. Exercising from your chair is a way to boost personal physical fitness, Rhodes said.
Easy exercises will be demonstrated, and participants will be invited to join.
An education lesson is held each month on a variety of topics. All lessons are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.