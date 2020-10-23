A couple of special events Saturday will force some streets to be closed.
According to the city of Enid, service roads around Oakwood Bowl near the east and west entrances will be closed 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday for Oakwood Bowl Trunk or Treat.
In addition, Broadway from 2nd to Grand will be closed 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Keep it Local on Broadway.
Beginning Monday, the area of 2nd and Maple will be closed for about two weeks while contractors finish concrete repairs.
