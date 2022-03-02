Event planners seeking grant funding from Visit Enid, the city of Enid’s official destination marketing organization, need to be aware of the upcoming deadline for application.
Grant applications must be submitted by March 31 for events held between May 1 and Sept. 30. Local events staged Oct. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, will have an Aug. 31 deadline to submit its application.
The Visit Enid Advisory Board awards grants based upon the event’s ability to attract visitors to Enid. Recipients of Visit Enid grants in past years include Kites over Enid, Enid Ultimate Challenge Xtreme Bulls, Summer Chautauqua, Mid-America Youth Basketball (MAYB) Tournament and Mid-America Nationals Wrestling Tournament.
Contact director Rob Houston at (580) 616-7369 to obtain a grant application or for more information on grants available through Visit Enid.
