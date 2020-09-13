Evans Pharmacy and Hospice Circle of Love nurses are teaming up this month to offer flu vaccines to the community.
A drive-through clinic will be Sept. 22 in Evans parking lot on West Willow. A second event is scheduled for Sept. 29 inside Evans, in the medical supply area. Participants will need to wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entering. Both clinics will be 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Medicare recipients will be given the shots at no charge. Participants need to bring their Medicare Part B cards with them to the clinic. Most insurance policies also will cover the vaccine. The cost for cash patients is $40.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highly recommends a flu vaccine, for those who are eligible.
“While it’s not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, CDC believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading,” according to CDC. “In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever.”
The vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the overall burden of respiratory illnesses is important to protect vulnerable populations at risk for severe illness, the healthcare system, and other critical infrastructure,” according to CDC. The vaccine is important for health care workers, people with increased risk for COVID-19 and people at increased risk for serious complications of the flu. Call Evans at (580) 234-4343 for more information about the vaccines or the clinics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.