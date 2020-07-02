Enid Symphony Orchestra hopes to bring joy to the community with the music chosen for the annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday at Meadowlake Park.
Douglas Newell, ESO music director, has chosen “FREEDOM RISING!” as the theme for this year’s celebration.
“This concert will be the first opportunity Enid Symphony Orchestra musicians have had to perform as an orchestra since early March,” Newell said, due to COVID-19 restrictions. “Reflecting upon events of the last few weeks and months, I have chosen a program of music that aspires to bring much-needed joy to our community.”
The orchestra will perform at 8:30 p.m. before the fireworks display at Meadowlake Park, as well as during the pyrotechnics, which begin at dark.
The orchestra will perform George Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” songs of Cole Porter, John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” “1984 Olympic Theme” and “The Cowboys Overture,” as well as selections from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton,” among other pieces.
Newell said America’s quest for greatness is achieved by her collective response to adversity through self-reflection.
“As one of the few universal languages, music is not bound by fear or prejudice,” Newell said. “It is a powerful means of human expression. Music is an unlimited vehicle for fostering an understanding among people of differing heritage.”
Security National Bank of Enid is sponsoring ESO's performance. This is the bank’s third year to sponsor the symphony for the Fourth of July community performance. Additional support has been provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
In addition to the orchestra and fireworks, several other events are scheduled at Meadowlake throughout the day, including the fishing derby, paddle boat rides, concessions, miniature golf and Enid Kiwanis Club rides.
The schedule of events is:
• 4 a.m. — Fishing Derby registration/check-in.
• 5:30-11 a.m. — Fishing derby.
• 11-11:30 a.m. — Fish weigh-in.
• Noon to 9 p.m. — Paddle boats (last boat out at 8:15 p.m.).
• Noon to 10 p.m. — Train Stop Express concessions.
• Noon to 10 p.m. — Miniature Golf and sno-cones.
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Enid Kiwanis Club rides, including small children rides, carousel and Kiwanitrain.
• 8:30 p.m. — Enid Symphony Orchestra performance.
• Dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) — Fireworks.
Fishing derby registration and fish weigh-in will be at Pavilion 4 on the north side of the park and Pavilion 6 on the south side, beginning at 4 a.m. All participants must register and check-in before going to their fishing post. Prizes will range from fishing gear to camping equipment.
The city of Enid encourages people watching the fireworks display to maintain social distancing of 6 feet from others groups and to wear cloth masks. People in the vulnerable population should watch the fireworks in their vehicles, according to the city. People who are sick are encouraged to stay home.
Parking is available on the north side of the park only for those vehicles with disabled license plates or placards, and members of Enid Symphony Orchestra and workers for the Kiwanis rides and concession stand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.