ESO to perform with area students in annual Link Up concert

ENID, Okla. — Enid Symphony Orchestra will play to the accompaniment of about 1,600 area students Monday, March 9, 2020, during the fourth annual spring Carnegie Link Up concert.
The concert Monday, at Emmanuel Enid, is an ongoing collaboration between ESO, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) and area schools to introduce elementary students to music, then give them an opportunity to play alongside a professional orchestra.
Students and elementary teachers are provided recorders and music through the program to prepare for the Link Up concert. This year's concert is themed "The Orchestra Swings," and will feature big band swing music.
Participating in Link Up "The Orchestra Swings" in Enid will be all elementary schools in Enid Public Schools, Pond Creek -Hunter Elementary School, Kremlin-Hillsdale Elementary School, Kingfisher Elementary School, St. Joseph Catholic School and Emmanuel Christian School.
"This is the fourth year for ESO to present Link Up, and the fourth year for many of these schools to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity for children," said ESO education coordinator Eddie Lou Strimple.
"The opportunity afforded students in being a part of this experience is one they will long remember," Strimple said. "Students have been preparing for the concert in their music classrooms for weeks, and this culminating concert is highly anticipated. They will be ready to sing, dance and play their recorders along with the orchestra as they explore the qualities of 'swing.'"
For more than 30 years, Link Up has paired orchestras with students in grades 3–5 at schools in their local communities to "explore orchestral repertoire and fundamental musical skills, including creative work and composition, through a hands-on music curriculum," according to a press release. "Link Up addresses the urgent need for music instruction and resources by providing a free, high quality, year-long curriculum that teachers can implement, along with classroom materials, online video and audio resources, and the professional development and support necessary to make the program an engaging experience for students."
ESO is one of 120 national and international organizations chosen for the program. This year, Link Up is partnering with sites across the United States, as well as in China, Canada, Colombia, Spain, Kenya, New Zealand, and Japan, to serve approximately 450,000 students and teachers globally, according to the press release.
"The ESO Board is proud to make this concert free for all children," Strimple said. "The dedication of the ESO Board, our sponsors and ESO to the children of our area is wonderful."
Sponsors are James and Mary Barnes Foundation of Tulsa, The Oklahoma Arts Council, Enid Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and Rick’s Pharmacy of Enid.
