ERDA to discuss theater plans, incentives for plant

ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance will discuss two major projects during a special meeting Wednesday, the movie theater tract in The District and incentives to lure a company that processes food waste to Enid.
Near the end of the 3 p.m. special session, ERDA will convene into executive session, which is not open to the public, to discuss the 7.1-acre lot set aside for a future movie theater.
Kyle Williams, developer of The District, is a member of the ERDA board, as are Mayor George Pankonin, City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell and City Manager Jerald Gilbert.
Hideaway Pizza, Colton's Steakhouse and the Jiffy Trip convenience store chain, of which Williams is president, all have signed on to The District. A 13,000-square-foot shopping center is planned for construction.
After the theater lot is prepared to build on and equipped with all the necessary utilities, Williams' company, Anchored Capital 3 Investments, will give up the lot to the city.
In addition to the theater land, the board will discuss incentives to recruit a plant that processes food waste and promises a $1.25 million investment initially with 10 jobs paying an average of $50,000. According to the meeting agenda, there is "potential growth to $90 million in investment and 200 jobs."
The board will reconvene into special session to take any necessary action from executive session.
ERDA board also will hear reports on the micro-enterprise grant award and discuss Community Development Block Grant funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as well as discuss the annual performance review form completion and due date for ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell.
The board will meet in the boardroom of the Strate Center, 2020 Willow Run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.