Enid Regional Development Alliance is partnering with Main Street Enid to increase small business shopping through a gift card giveaway.
Once a week, there will be a drawing for a $100 gift card from a downtown Main Street Enid partner of the winner's choice. To enter, make a purchase of $20 or more from any small business in Enid, retail or restaurant, and send your proof of purchase to web@mainstreetenid.org. Entries will be doubled if you purchase from a downtown small business. Drawings will take place every Friday through May 29. For updates and winner announcements, follow Enid Regional Development Alliance on Facebook or Main Street Enid on Facebook and Instagram.
"Now more than ever, it is vital that we support our small business owners in Enid. Small businesses do not have the reserves in place to weather a long-term shut down and many who close during this pandemic will not reopen. Please focus your spending on our small businesses to increase their chance of survival through this time”, said Lisa Powell, ERDA executive director. “This weekly drawing is our way of reminding everyone of the value these businesses bring to our community.”
Entries can include ordering takeout/delivery from a restaurant, shopping online from a local business or ordering gift cards. A list of Enid boutiques can be found at www.ShopInEnid.com. To see a list of downtown businesses and the services they are offering, go to www.mainstreetenid.org/shop-local.
"Our small business community has been creative in their efforts to continue providing services to our citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether they are offering curbside pickup, delivery service, online ordering, or gift card promotions, they are doing what they can to stay open and serve their customers," said Natalie Beurlot, Main Street Enid executive director.
