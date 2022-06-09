ENID, Okla. — Adding entertainment options and apparel retailers still is a priority for the city’s economic developers.
Enid Regional Development Alliance board members met Thursday in executive session to talk about “department stores, movie theaters and other local expansions in the city of Enid,” according to the meeting agenda. After leaving executive session, board members took no action and had no news regarding department stores or movie theaters.
Enid city commissioners also met in executive session Tuesday to discuss possible movie theater plans, before reconvening to open session without taking any action.
A location for the possible movie theater hasn’t been disclosed to the public.
Enid hasn’t had a theater since the beginning of the year.
AMC Theatres at Oakwood Mall closed in December 2021. It previously had closed for several months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit before reopening in September 2020.
Plans then fell through in January to build a new theater in The District retail corridor at Cleveland and Garriott, after having long been delayed since the COVID pandemic because of rising construction costs and a lack of financing options from banks.
In June 2020, city commissioners had approved offering Apex Cinemas an incentive package with a $3.5 million rebate, to be paid over 15 years, to develop the donated 7.5-acre movie theater tract. The deal was never fully accepted, though, Enid business officials said.
The closest movie theaters to Enid are 89’er Theatre in Kingfisher, Royal Theatre in Fairview, The Hub Entertainment Center in Tonkawa and AMC Stillwater 10.
The ERDA board also discussed Executive Director Lisa Powell’s performance, and voted to give Powell aº 3% raise.
As the fiscal year ends for ERDA, board members discussed their 2022-23 “Plan of Work,” or priorities as an organization. Those priorities include talent attraction/workforce development, business expansion/entrepreneurship, retail, aviation/aerospace recruitment, site development and housing.
Many of ERDA’s priorities are not new areas of focus, but can look different from year to year.
“The only addition to the list is the housing piece, since we are going to be working on our housing study,” Powell said.
She said workforce development also is known as workforce training. Business expansion is the work ERDA does with existing businesses, she said, to assist with expansion, support and further development.
“With retail development, the biggest challenge in town is entertainment for all ages and men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and household goods,” Powell said.
Site development involves ensuring there are places for businesses to set up, without having to wait for important infrastructure items like gas, water and electricity, she said. There are seven mid-sized parcels available at the Garfield County Industrial Park.
The board talked extensively about the possibility of developing Easterly Industrial Park, 3 miles east of Enid south of Willow between 66th and 78th. It is about 320 acres, with direct access to BNSF Railway tracks and is zoned heavy industrial.
The area has received certification as part of BNSF Railway’s Site Certification program, which “ensures a site is ready for rapid acquisition and development through a comprehensive evaluation of existing and projected infrastructure, environmental and geotechnical standards, utility evaluation and site availability,” according to BNSF Railway’s website.
Staff writer Alexander Ewald contributed to this story.
