ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools officials will have an extra campus police presence at Waller Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, after hearing rumors someone might bring a weapon to school.
"The possible threat has been investigated and found to be non-credible," EPS said in a statement sent to Waller parents Wednesday afternoon. "Enid Public Schools takes all threats seriously and in an abundance of caution we will have extra campus police presence at Waller. Enid Police Department has also been made aware of the possible threat and will be available."
