ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is working on a plan for returning to school for the 2020-21 year and will release details after school board approval later this month.
The plan will be presented to the EPS Board of Education at its July 20 meeting, then will be released to the public when approved, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a letter posted Thursday on the district's website and Facebook page.
"We are in the midst of planning for the upcoming school year," Floyd said in the letter. "Our plan is to be prepared to start school in the safest manner possible during the current pandemic."
School is scheduled to start Aug. 13.
"We understand that some families may be concerned about their children attending school in the fall based on COVID-19," he said. "Our plan will address concerns and provide options for families. EPS will be able to deliver instruction in a regular in-person, a virtual and/or a blended model."
Floyd also outlined the start of some upcoming athletic activities. Starting Monday, middle school athletes will continue strength and conditioning work at Waller and Longfellow middle schools. The district will have two middle school teams competing this school year. Also, high school and middle school cross country, softball and volleyball teams will begin practices July 15.
"We look forward to the start of the new school year, as it is always an exciting time," Floyd said. "We can't wait to see our students in August and to share our Return to School plan with our families as soon as it is finalized."
