EPS to move to new grab-and-go meal distribution schedule

Enid Public Schools will begin a new food distribution schedule for free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches on Tuesday.
Both meals will be available 10-11:30 a.m. weekdays except Friday. Friday meals may be picked up Thursday.
The meals are for all children under 18 and all EPS students.
Meals will be available at Garfield Elementary School, 400 N. 7th; Waller Middle School, 2604 W. Randolph; and Enid High School, 611 W. Wabash. Garfield will have 500 meals available, while Waller and EHS will have 600 each. School officials said they will adjust how many sites will provide meals depending on demand.
