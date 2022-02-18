ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools already has spent its funding recently awarded to hundreds of Oklahoma school districts from the state’s medical marijuana revenue.
EPS received $269,014.22 in the state’s first-ever Redbud School Grants that were announced Jan. 31 — the fifth-highest amount among the 330 school districts and eligible charter schools that received the first round of biannual grants from Oklahoma State Department of Education.
District CFO Sam Robinson said the money would reimburse funds already used to replace to replace the lights and poles at the Enid High School track and the lights at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
EPS board members in October approved spending a total $538,500 for both projects. The district is responsible for maintaining the ballpark under an agreement with David Allen’s advisory board and the city of Enid.
“It needed to be done. That’s just the bottom line,” he said Wednesday.
Funds from the state will be allocated twice each year. The state reported $18.5 million in Redbud collections, while this year’s second round, from tax revenue received from January to June, will be awarded in June, according to OSDE.
EPS’ first grant was roughly 48% of its total annual funding, Robinson said — making the district’s 2022 allocation $559,183.31, about $20,000 more than was spent on the two lights projects.
He said the district was expecting to receive between $450,000 to $500,000 from the 2022 Redbud grant ahead of last month’s announcement.
“We knew this funding was coming, we’ve just been spending it before we got a final allocation on it,” he said. “There is no reason to wait on spending funds. I think you spend them so kids can have these improvements.”
He said he expects the track’s new lights to be running after spring break in mid-March.
School districts and charter schools below the state average per student in local property taxes for the building fund and the county-wide millage are eligible to receive these funds, according to the state.
Compared with other 6A districts across the state, EPS is a low local-revenue property tax collection school district, Robinson said, because most of the industry in Enid is located outside of the district.
Most of EPS’ property tax — which directly contributes to a school district’s building fund — is collected from commercial property and local residential property, he added.
Enid was one of three school districts in Garfield County to receive funding, along with Drummond Public Schools and Waukomis Public Schools, which were awarded considerably less, at $12,000 and $5,400, respectively.
The two districts’ superintendents did not respond to the News & Eagle’s requests for comment Wednesday about plans for the grant funding.
Five other districts in Garfield County weren’t allocated any funds, nor were any in Kingfisher, Blaine or Alfalfa counties. Ringwood Public Schools, with $3,600, was the only one in Major County to receive grants.
Districts will receive about $38.5 million total each fiscal year for acquiring and improving school buildings under Senate Bill 229, authored by state Sen. John Montgomery, R-Lawton, during the 2021 legislative session.
None of Enid’s elected state House and Senate legislators co-authored the bill, which Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law May 28.
“These funds are a victory for thousands of Oklahoma schoolchildren being educated in public school districts and charter schools across the state,” state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a Jan. 31 statement. “These funds will ensure that students, regardless of district, have building spaces that meet their needs through renovations, maintenance and additional facilities.”
Hundreds of school districts, including EPS and Chisholm Public Schools, had sued the state Board of Education last year over its settlement with the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association, which itself had sued the state in 2017 over lack of ad valorem funding.
Hours after lawmakers sent the measure to Stitt, the state board unanimously voted to rescind its settlement contingent on the Public Charter School Association dismissing its initial lawsuit and Stitt signing the measure into law.
