ENID, Okla. — Eisenhower Elementary School, on Thursday evening,, June 22, 2023, moved one step closer to seeing some improvements in the future.
During its regular meeting, Enid City Commission approved an agreement with Enid Public Schools to transfer $250,000 in grant funding the city of Enid received from Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission for the Eisenhower improvement project.
EPS’ Superintendent Darrell Floyd said the improvement project “came to fruition” throughout the last several months, as the school district has been looking into upgrading Eisenhower, located within the grounds of Vance Air Force Base, through a Public Schools on Military Installations (PSMI) grant.
The PSMI grant, though, requires a 20% match from EPS for the total cost of the improvement project, and ECC’s transfer of funds was the first secured source for EPS’ share of it, Floyd said.
Floyd, whose last day at EPS’ helm is June 30, said there’s a long way to go to secure all of the funding necessary for the project, which could go one of two ways, and that it won’t happen overnight, but that it’s, overall, a “win-win situation” for everyone involved.
“It’s good for Vance Air Force Base. It’s good for Enid Public Schools. It’s good for the community of Enid as a whole, as well as students there,” he said, adding that it especially is beneficial when it comes to any potential Base Realignment and Closure rounds. “We are, at least, beginning to push the ball toward talking about the two options.”
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city of Enid applies for the grant funding from OSMPC every year, choosing to allot it to EPS this time around for the project.
“This is a small piece of funding (the 20% match required for the improvement project),” he said. “Whatever happens out at Eisenhower ... will be fantastic for the city of Enid; for all the students that go to Eisenhower; and for Vance Air Force Base.”
Mike Cooper, executive director of Enid’s Vance Development Authority, said the Department of Defense, starting in 2011, approved a Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List for facilities that needed infrastructure improvements.
Now, it’s EES’ time to shine, as the DoD has continually worked its way down that list to bring those PSMI up to a higher standard.
The original proposal for the improvement project includes expanding Eisenhower, one of EPS’ smallest campuses in its school district, to basically double it in size and increase enrollment there and improve conditions there, Floyd said.
It would cost between $4 million and $5 million, meaning EPS would need to raise between $800,000 and $1 million.
But, Floyd said there’s a potential second option EPS could look into through the 80/20 PSMI Grant — building an entirely new campus, which he added would, obviously, be more costly.
For a completely new campus, Floyd estimated it could cost anywhere between $25 million and $30 million, meaning EPS would be on the hook for around $5 million to $6 million.
“It gets into a lot of money in a hurry, ... but there’s all kinds of options and possibilities of different grants and programs (EPS) might be able to access to help us with that 20%,” Floyd said.
Cooper said the DoD likely would prefer the second proposal “to bring (EES) to the highest quality.”
“Let’s go ahead and make them have the highest of standards, and let’s say that we provide the most outstanding, excellent education for military families when they’re stationed at Vance Air Force Base — that’s what the Department of Defense wants,” he said.
Either way, though, Cooper said the funds the city commission approved to transfer Thursday will go toward the Eisenhower project, and another round of Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission grant funds could flow through the city of Enid for EPS later in 2023.
And, Cooper said he’ll be looking at other sources of funding, too, through both the state and federal levels to see what assistance is available.
“There are a lot of opportunities out there,” he said. “We’ll continue to look to help (EPS) out, … and we have plenty of time to get this going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.