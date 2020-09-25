Enid Public Schools recently received the Chairman’s Sustainability Award honoring its long-term energy program.
EPS' conservation program is in its 30th year and has saved the district more than $8 million, according to a press release.
The energy conservation company Cenergistic presented the award to EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd, Board of Education President Matt Sampson and Steve Peck, EPS Energy Management.
“Decades ago, Cenergistic got us started on an energy conservation program, and we’ve continued the program to the tune of millions of dollars in savings,” Floyd said. “In that time, we’ve changed the way we consume energy, and that has put us on the path toward long-term sustainability.”
To find savings, district personnel follow processes learned from Cenergistic engineers and experts to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the organization for peak efficiency, according to the release.
“They started long before climate change became a global priority, that kind of environmental stewardship makes Enid Public Schools one of our most successful clients ever,” said Doug Bilyeu, regional vice president for Cenergistic. “Reaching this level of lasting savings has had a significant positive impact for the district and surrounding community, and I am pleased to present our Chairman’s Sustainability Award.”
