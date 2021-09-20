ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools will continue to not require students or staff quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, unless ordered to do so by local or state health officials, school officials reiterated Monday.
This year, EPS is not mandating quarantines because last year’s guidelines kept so many students and staff out of school for up to 14 days at a time, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said during EPS’ monthly board meeting Monday.
He said the policy wouldn’t be changed unless the district was required to do so by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“I think our board and our school district has taken the right approach in trying to have in-person instructions. I think what we are doing is working and I would certainly recommend that we continue doing that,” Floyd said, before giving the board a chance to chime in on making any changes.
EPS board members decided not to take further action on the district’s current COVID policy, thereby leaving it in place on Monday.
However, the state Department of Health has never had jurisdiction over schools’ COVID health policies, said Maggie Jackson, director of community engagement for the OSDH district that includes Garfield County.
The department can only recommend quarantines, Jackson said.
“So it is not the Health Department that would limit the school’s ability to quarantine anyone. We expect and very much recommend that schools would quarantine students,” she said. “It really is completely up to that school’s legal advice and school board policy.”
The local Health Department can instead require isolation for an individual who is positive for COVID, Jackson said, but the county cannot require an individual to quarantine without an order from the commissioner of health.
She said OSDH’s commissioner, Lance Frye, is not signing quarantine orders this year, but the HD still can provide a quarantine recommendation letter.
Other school districts in Oklahoma are requiring quarantines, Jackson said.
Floyd said discussion of the policy likely would come up each month, reiterating the plan of primarily leaving health decisions up to students’ families, in lieu of any COVID restrictions in place this year.
Those who’ve tested positive for COVID are recommended to remain home for 10 days from when symptoms first appeared. Anyone sick at home, including with COVID, is then allowed to return to school once they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours without help from medication.
Less than 1% of both EPS students (65) and staff (seven) are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Monday’s self-reported case totals updated online. Last week’s figures nearly reached 100 total positive cases by Friday.
Because quarantines aren’t required this year, the district is not currently reporting those figures — nor are any other public schools in Garfield County.
Around this same week last year, on Sept. 17, 2020, the district reported 23 total positive cases and 567 quarantines in effect.
Quarantines regularly made up over 90% of last year’s reports of individuals at home due to COVID, sometime reaching 600 students and staff.
As last amended in May earlier this year, EPS’ current COVID plan uses two criteria regarding whether a campus remains open: Does the building have enough faculty/staff to safely operate; or are under 30% of a site’s students and staff at home due to COVID?
Masks are not required this year on campus, as following the state Senate bill that became law July 1 prohibiting mandates of any kind related to COVID in public schools in Oklahoma. A temporary injunction on the law is in place, however, while it’s being argued before Oklahoma County district court.
President Joe Biden’s new order that employers of over 100 people have their workers vaccinated or submit to regular COVID testing does not apply to school districts in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
