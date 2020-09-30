EPS quarantine, isolation cases drop by 25

ENID, Okla. — The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 dropped Wednesday by more than 20.
The district now has 282 people in close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, according to figures posted on the district's website. That is down from 307 on Tuesday.
Two schools — Coolidge and Hoover elementary schools — have one class each in quarantine and doing distance learning.
Coolidge has two students and one staff members in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. In all 39 people at the school are either quarantined or in isolation.
Hoover has the one positive-test isolation and 25 people in quarantine.
Enid High School shows four positive COVID-19 cases, three students and one staff member. That is down from six positive cases Monday.
The school also has 95 students and four staff members in close-contact quarantine.
Other schools reporting positive COVID-19 cases are Emerson Middle School, one student; Waller Middle School, one student; McKinley Elementary School, one staff member; and Prairie View Elementary School, one student.
Waller has 32 people in quarantine or isolation.
Elsewhere in Garfield County, Garber Public Schools moved to distance learning last week after five staff members and four students tested positive. Students are expected to return to class Monday. Pond Creek-Hunter High School students will be in distance learning until Oct. 6. One student at the high school tested positive last week. Middle school and elementary students remain in class.
Autry Technology Center on Monday reported three people are isolating at home after testing positive. Two tested positive on Saturday and have not been on campus since. One tested positive Wednesday and has not been on campus since.
On Friday, Autry reported another person tested positive on Thursday and has been isolating at home since.
