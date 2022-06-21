ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is reshuffling its elementary school principals after a longtime administrator has resigned from the district.
Robert Kappus will replace Scott Allen at Taft Elementary School, where Allen had been assigned after previously serving as principal at Monroe Elementary School.
Allen resigned his position with the district at Monday’s EPS Board of Education meeting, citing health concerns as his reasons for leaving.
Kappus previously served as interim principal at Monroe while Allen was absent from the school year because of long-term issues related to COVID-19.
“Scott Allen has done an excellent job for us as principal at Monroe Elementary, but his medical issues ultimately forced him to decide to resign in order to focus on his health and his family,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd. “We thank him for his service and wish him the best in his recovery.”
Kappus has been with EPS since 2005, where he began his teaching career at Enid High School. He then served as a middle school teacher in 2012 and returned to EHS in 2016. In 2018, he accepted his first administrative position at Coolidge Elementary School as an administrative intern/assistant principal and then was assistant principal of Glenwood Elementary School and Monroe in 2020. He is certified in administration, physical education/health/safety and biological sciences.
“(Kappus) has worked hard, trained well and will be an excellent campus principal at Taft Elementary,” Floyd said.
The previous Taft principal, April Stanley, will take on the role of assistant principal at Garfield Elementary School, succeeding Amara Detrick, who was named the principal of Monroe in April.
All new administration positions will be officially taken as of July 1, according to EPS.
