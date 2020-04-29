EPS names new special services director

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools announced the appointment of Melissa Graddick as special services director.
Graddick began her education career in 2002 as a special education teacher for the Lebanon City School District. She joined EPS in 2011 as a special education teacher at Enid High School and served on the Campus Advisory Committee, as well as the Curriculum Committee. She also served as EHS special education department chair.
In 2016, Graddick accepted a position as special education coordinator for Uvalde (Texas) Consolidated Independent School District and went on to serve as special education director for Hood-Somervell Counties Shared Service Arrangement Cooperative in Glen Rose, Texas.
She will begin her duties with EPS July 1.
Graddick said she is thrilled to be returning to EPS and serving the Enid community in this new role.
"I am looking forward to coming home and again being a part of the EPS family,” said Graddick. “I am excited about this great opportunity and being the new leader for Special Services."
Graddick earned her bachelor of arts degree in sociology with criminology from the University of Oklahoma and her master's degree in special education at Wright State University. She holds professional certifications in special education and administration, grades early childhood to 12thgrade.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd said he is looking forward to Graddick rejoining the EPS team.
“We are excited to be bringing Melissa back to EPS to lead our Special Services department,” says Floyd. “Her experience as a current director of special education, combined with her previous experience as a special education department head and special education teacher at Enid High School, will serve our EPS Special Services department well.”
Graddick succeeds David McCune, who will retire June 30 after serving 38 years with EPS.
“David McCune has led the EPS Special Services in an exemplary fashion over many decades,” Floyd said. “We greatly appreciate his leadership and service, and we wish him well in his retirement. Melissa has big shoes to fill, but her skills and abilities are well-suited for this leadership role. We are excited about what she will bring to this position, and we look forward to her leading our EPS Special Services department for many years.”
