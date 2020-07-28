EPS intergenerational program continues with COVID-19 adjustments

Enid Public Schools is making changes to its intergenerational pre-K program to keep students and residents of The Commons safe.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, this year will look different for students and residents. Instead of having a classroom at The Commons, students will have a classroom at Carver Early Childhood Center, 815 S. 5th. Plans are for students to continue to interact with residents by creating artwork, writing letters, having virtual visits and taking field trips to The Commons, to sing and interact from outside the facility, as CDC guidelines permit.
In years past, the intergenerational program, which has been around for 10 years, would have volunteers from The Commons serve as “grandma” and “grandpa” buddies in the classroom. EPS offers one of only a handful of intergenerational programs known to exist nationally. Educators from as far away as Australia, Great Britain and South Africa have visited the program to learn more about the intergenerational concept.
“EPS values our 11-year collaboration with The Commons, knowing the incomparable, educational experience it offers for both our students and the ‘grandmas and grandpas,’” said Chris Smith, EPS director of early childhood educationh. “It is an ongoing gift of love that changes lives … both young and old.”
Jeff Jackson, The Commons community relations director, said while this situation is not ideal, it is important to keep in mind the health safety of residents and children.
“In these unprecedented times, one thing hasn’t changed: The Commons’ mission of enhancing the quality of life of those we serve. While it will look different for this school year, we are looking forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Enid Public Schools and doing new, innovative things to enhance the quality of life of not only our residents, but the students, families and staff of EPS’ early childhood program while doing our best to protect the health of all parties involved.”
EPS is continuing to accept enrollment for the intergenerational program. Parents can enroll students at EPS Welcome Center, 500 S. Independence. Students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1 to enroll. Parents enrolling their children as EPS students for the first time should bring the children’s immunization record, birth certificate and verification of address, such as a utility bill.
For more information, call EPS Welcome Center at (580) 366-7100.
