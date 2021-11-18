Enid Public School Foundation on Thursday awarded its largest dollar amount ever in grants to teachers.
EPSF awarded 43 grants totaling $32,503 during its fall cycle. Grants include a variety of subject matter and age levels, and are selected using criteria that focuses on innovation and impact to student learning, said Janna Jackson, EPS Foundation executive director.
“Teachers excel at engaging and exciting learners, and this program enables us to boost what the district already does to make sure teachers have the necessary tools to promote student success,” Jackson said.
Foundation trustees and Signature Grant donors surprised teachers and students Thursday as they made presentations throughout the district.
One of the grants receiving funding this cycle includes the purchase of survey equipment for honors pre-calculus classes, requested by Tom Rowe and Sandy Bush at Enid High School. This equipment will give students the opportunity to participate in field activities, including differential leveling to determine the slope of a parking lot for drainage, and distance measurement around an obstruction using the law of cosines.
Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood Elementary School teacher, plans to provide VersaTiles for her third-grade classroom. VersaTiles help build math and literacy proficiency in a challenging, rewarding way.
Teacher grants are awarded in the fall and spring each school year.
Applications for the spring semester are due Feb. 1, 2022. EPS Foundation programs are funded through a mix of endowment earnings and annual fundraising. The EPS Foundation will host the Education Celebration, an event that honors Teacher of the Year and Support Professional finalists on Dec. 8. To learn how to support teacher grants and other foundation programs by sponsoring the Education Celebration, contact Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org or (580) 366-8385.
Grant recipients, projects, amounts and Signature Donors were:
• Janet Jones, Coolidge Elementary School, "We got the Beat — Finding Rhythm Everywhere," $856.
• Tiffany Willson, Austin Miles and Rachel Smithley, Coolidge, "Planting Seeds of Knowledge!" $873, Matt and Allison Davis.
• Christina Fernandez, Enid High School, "School is 'The Pits,'" $215.
• Christopher Parker, EHS, "Play On," $720; and "Play On Part II," $948.
• Katie Byrd, EHS, "Move to Learn" flexible seating, $900.
• Matthew Claybrook and Jessica Vann, EHS, student art show exhibition/display walls, $1,999.
• Tom Rowe and Sandy Bush, EHS, "Using Survey Equipment to Understand Math," $1,974, Jeff and Kelly Gwin.
• Cristi Carrillo and Brooke McCelland, Eisenhower Elementary School, "'L' is for Legos in the Library," $1,439.
• Lyntel Murphy, Eisenhower, "It Started With One," $382.
• LaShandria Redman, Eisenhower, "I Just Can't Wait To Be King!" $795.
• Sheri Ingham, Eisenhower, "Beyond the Books," $648, John Neill.
• Janice Fuksa, Emerson Middle School, "Hola Spanish Books!" $996.
• Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood Elementary School, "Oh So Versatile!" $765, John and Amy Garrison; and "Start With a Clean Slate," $92.
• Jamie Jarnagin and Stacey Randolph, Hayes Elementary School, "Moving Minds," $1,962, Linda Gungoll.
• Kara Klamm, Hayes, "Movin' and A Learnin'," $293.
• Mary Dikes, Hayes, "You're A Grand New Flag," $589.
• Sonya Waldrip, Hayes, "Let's Get Organized! Organized!" $583.
• Holly Crawford, Lincoln Academy, "A Vital Experience: Preparing Our Future,"$700, Don Westfall Memorial; "Creating Creators: Engaging Students With Art," $720, Bert and Janice Mackie; "Investigate the Inside: A Deep Dive," $711; and "Let's Get Physical: Hands-on STEM Labs," $436, Jack Bowers.
• Brandie Case, Longfellow Middle School, "First Chapter Friday," $297; sixth-grade learning stations, $192.
• James Peoples, Longfellow, archery, $1,000.
• Jesseca Patnode, Longfellow science department, "Next Generation Science Curriculum," $1,295, Bob Dense Family.
• Suzanne Tate, Longfellow, Spanish culture activity, $570.
• Ashley Bradley, Monroe Elementary School, "Becoming Flexible," $479; and "Unlocking Literacy for Elementary-Early Childhood Education," $238.
• Lori Flynn, Monroe, "It's Getting Code In Here," $115; and "Let's Get Flexible," $996.
• Pam Seigel, Monroe, "A Library to United and Inspire," $492; "Let the Games Begin," $672; and "Marvelous Graphic Novels Make Marvelous Readers," $570, Paul and Nikki Baker.
• Tina Green, Prairie View Elementary School, "English Language Learners to the Rescue," $440; "Cool! What is This?" $370; "Physicist, Engineers, Oh My!" $596, Mrs. H.H. Champlin; and "The American Revolution Comes to Life," $157.
• Angela Kreiger, Taft Elementary School, "All About That Bass," $846, Jim and Mary Barnes Family; and "Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb — Everybody Play the Drum," $585, Bob Costello Memorial.
• Ryan Weibner and Helen Beck, Waller Middle School, "The Sound of Silence," $2,000.
• Steven Goodwin, Waller, "Relief Printmaking," $997.
