ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools administrators are looking toward a school year with reduced options for virtual learning as a result of “dramatically declined” student interest.
Not many students have shown interest in EPS’ virtual-only education program next year, the district’s two assistant superintendents said during Monday’s school board meeting.
If middle school students in virtual learning also want to participate in school activities/extracurriculars, they will only be able to enroll in virtual learning at Emerson Middle School next year, said Dudley Darrow, EPS assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Secondary programs would again use the online program Edgenuity and Google Classroom, since the former doesn’t offer as much flexibility for English Language Learners or students with district IEPs (individualized education programs), Darrow said.
Darrow said 36 middle-school students, from sixth through eighth grades, show interest in virtual-only; 145 are currently in the program, as of the start of May.
Similarly, Enid High School expects 80 students to enroll in virtual next year, Darrow said.
Around 450 students are enrolled in virtual at Enid High School, figures show. Nearly 300 more are in blended learning — attending some classes virtually and others in-person.
Randy Rader, EPS assistant superintendent of elementary education, said 19 kindergarteners through fifth-graders intend to go virtual, which would again use the online learning program Calvert.
Elementary schools have at least four grade levels of virtual-only students, with classes ranging between one to five children. Eisenhower Elementary School has the fewest number of students, with five.
Not including pre-K classes, 151 elementary students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.
Rader said he believed virtual learning to not be ideal for elementary-age children.
“It takes a very specific learning style to be successful in the virtual learning, in my opinion … because it’s very easy to not participate,” Rader told EPS board members.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said enrollment declines are due to increased vaccinations and fewer positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
All grades besides early childhood students will have the option for virtual-only learning next year; Floyd said he, Rader and Chris Smith, principal at Carver Early Childhood Center, agreed early-childhood students most needed face-to-face instruction.
Of Enid’s 10 pre-K schools, eight sites have 25 total virtual-only students, with classes averaging nine students each. Carver has nine children in virtual, according to the district.
During the current school year, which ends Friday, EPS staffed virtual teachers to around 40-50 children at both the elementary and secondary levels, Rader and Darrow said.
District administrators are leaning toward employing a teacher from Calvert because of the low enrollment numbers, Rader said.
“That will allow us to put teachers back in the classroom where we need them,” he said.
In anticipation of higher enrollments for EPS’ summer school, the district has increased the number of school sites hosting after-school lunch.
EHS and Glenwood and Garfield elementary schools will again provide lunches at noon; the district has added Coolidge and Monroe elementary schools this year, district CFO Sam Robinson said.
Summer school begins in June and will run Monday through Thursday. Classes will run 8 a.m. to around noon.
Because not all sites are providing meals — including no middle schools — those schools’ students will be released 15 minutes earlier for transportation to host sites.
“You all know the reason we are expanding our summer school operation is because of the potential learning loss over the last 18 months due to COVID,” Floyd said.
Rader reported about 1,000 elementary students have been enrolled in summer and children will ideally be housed at their home schools with as close to their grade-level teacher as possible.
Despite the high figure, class sizes are being adjusted to 10-12 students per teacher, Rader said.
Secondary students also will ideally be on home sites with home staff, Darrow said.
Sixty-five incoming freshmen who fell behind in eighth grade will also attend summer school, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.