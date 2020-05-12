Thursday will now be the last day of school for Enid Public Schools students.
May 21 originally was the last day of the 2019-20 school year. That day will be the date for Enid High School’s virtual graduation ceremony, set for 7:30 p.m.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 9:01 pm
EL RENO - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Adam Skaggs, 44, of El Reno, are pending. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
STUART - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Phillip E. Bare, 63, of Stuart, Okla., are pending. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.EnidCremation.com.
ENID - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Ashley Surrett, 33, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.