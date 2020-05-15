EPS early childhood enrollment starting Monday

Early childhood enrollment for Enid Public Schools will begin next week for the 2020-21 school year.
EPS employees will distribute packets at home school sites 8-10 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m. Monday to parents, who are encouraged to stay in their cars per social distancing protocols, according to an EPS press release.
Parents can return packets 8-10 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m. the following Thursday. A make-up day will be held May 26.
Parents can find their home school site by visiting enidpublicschools.org, hovering over the Enrollment tab and clicking “Find Your Child’s School Site."
Students from Adams and Garfield Elementary schools instead will attend Carver Early Childhood Center, 815 S. 5th. Students planning to attend the full-day intergenerational 4-year-old program at The Commons will pick up packets at Carver, as well. Students will attend school at Carver but still interact with The Commons residents virtually and possibly through field trips, according to the release.
Students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.
Copies of the following documents are required for enrollment when dropping off packets:
• Copy of birth certificate (no footprints).
• Copy of up-to-date shot records.
• Copy of proof of residency.
• Copy of guardianship papers, if applicable.
Documents also can be emailed to the school. Contact the EPS Welcome Center for questions at (580) 366-7100.
