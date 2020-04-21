EPS creates 3 plans for Enid High graduation

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.