EPS creates 3 plans for Enid High graduation

Enid Public Schools has come up with three plans for Enid High School graduation this year.
Plan A, according to a post on the EPS Facebook page, is to have graduation at the scheduled time, 7:30 p.m. May 21 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
"If safety restrictions are lifted at a level that allows us to honor the original graduation date, we will proceed as scheduled," according to the Facebook post. "If we are unable to host the event on the day, a virtual graduation/awards ceremony will be held on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. and the traditional ceremony will be hosted later."
Plan B would be to have graduation at 7:30 p.m. June 18, also at the football stadium.
Plan C would be to have the graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. July 30.
Chisholm Trail Expo Center also has been reserved all three dates as the inclement weather location, according to EPS.
"If the current health crisis continues longer than expected and safety restrictions are not lifted to accommodate these dates, we will continue to explore options for the future," the statement reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.