ENID, Okla. — The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID- 19 fell slightly Tuesday, according to figures posted on the district's website.
There are 579 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, down from 598 on Monday. More than half of those are students and staff at Adams Elementary School, which went to distance learning Monday after a staff member tested positive last week.
All 297 Adams students will continue distance learning until at least Sept. 24.
Fourteen entire classes from Adams are in quarantine, along with one each from Coolidge and Monroe elementary schools.
Enid High School has the most positive cases in the district, with five, all students. The school also has the most number of students, aside from Adams, in close-contact quarantine at 73.
Emerson and Longfellow each have three positive cases, all students at Emerson and two students and one staff member at Longfellow.
Waller Middle School and Coolidge, Glenwood, Monroe and Taft elementary schools each have two positive cases.
No positive cases are reported at Garfield, Hayes, Hoover and Prairie View elementary schools, as well as Carver/Fowler ECC and Lincoln Academy.
EPS' special services has one staff member in positive-test isolation and one in close-contact quarantine.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the district’s online counts. All students returned to school Monday.
Autry Technology Center reported last week an individual tested positive and is isolating at home after being in the Strate Center most of the day Sept. 3. The school says the affected areas were closed temporarily while deep cleaning and sanitizing were performed.
