1937 - 2020 The memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Woodroe Willis "Woody" Killian will be held at a later date. Woody was born May 20, 1937, to Lloyd and Vinnie Biggs Killian in Geary, Okla., and passed from this life Sept. 11, 2020, in Enid, Okla. He was raised and educat…