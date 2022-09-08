ENID, Okla. — EPS Cares is the daycare program provided by Enid Public Schools for children of employees of the school system.
“We are currently at capacity with 85 students — with a waiting list,” Program Director Courtney Reuss said of the day care located at Garfield Elementary School.
She said she hopes in the near future is to be able to increase the number of children to 115 when the program is able to certify more staff as master teachers.
Master teachers are those who complete a development ladder of professional standards. Reuss said program officials currently are working on new certification that would give EPS Cares 5-star status, the top ranking for a day care program.
Reuss said integrity is important in the program, and that they have lesson plans and a creative curriculum, teaching children to learn through play.
“The greatest thing about our program is we do not have to make a profit,” Reuss said. “This helps us keep our ratios low.”
EPS Cares has six classrooms of children from 6 weeks to 4 years old. They have added an after-school program and are including children of Autry Technology and Northern Oklahoma College Enid students.
The idea for creation of the center was to help recruit and retain teachers. The advantage of having the day care at Garfield is use of the school’s resources, such as technology, the school nurse and appropriate playground equipment.
“It is a pleasure to serve these kids because they have great parents who are involved,” Reuss said. “We serve deserving families.”
The kids come from every area of town, she said, and are the children of substitutes, custodians and teachers.
