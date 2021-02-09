Enid Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to weather.
Chisholm and Waukomis public schools will have virtual classes Wednesday, as will Autry Technology Center full-time students.
All Autry Tech locations will be closed Wednesday, including in-person training, short-term courses and on-campus events.
In addition, all Northern Oklahoma College locations will have virtual classes Wednesday. All activities will be canceled.
