ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education will discuss and possibly take action on hiring a principal for Emerson Middle School during the monthly meeting Monday, April 17, 2023.
The current principal is Candice Wojciechowsky. Mark Luetkemeyer is the assistant principal.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the EPS administration building, 500 S. Independence.
Also on the agenda will be the oath of office for reelected board members, reorganization of the board and election of officers.
The board will recognize Enid High School speech and debate students who qualified for state. They will also applaud recipients of scholarships and Academic All-Staters.
