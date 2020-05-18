ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools should be able to handle any financial difficulties the state has experienced during the COVID-19 economic downturn.
Sam Robinson, EPS chief financial officer, told Board of Education members Monday night the district "is in good shape to handle" the situation because of the fund balance built up over the years. State revenue collections have been down, he said, and there is the possibility state leaders may declare a revenue failure in June, which would prompt more cuts to the state budget.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd also said district leaders don't anticipate having to make any personnel cuts, but also don't anticipate hiring any new employees.
During his report, Floyd also said district leaders are working on plans for the 2020-21 school year, with the intent of opening schools Aug. 13. However, the district also is working on contingency plans in case in-person school is not possible.
Floyd also went over plans for senior recognition.
A virtual senior day will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and broadcast via Enid Public Schools Television. A virtual graduation ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
An in-person mini version of May Fete is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. June 14 at Government Springs Park, with baccalaureate set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Oakwood Christian Church.
In-person graduation will be 7:30 p.m. June 18 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
In other business, the board approved:
• A 10-year agreement with the city of Enid for the use of Pacer Field at Meadowlake Park.
• Spending $149,015 to buy a new activity bus. Of that, $38,317 will be reimbursed through a Department of Environmental Quality grant for the replacement of old diesel vehicles.
• A contract with Performance Surfaces for $61,910 to install a new weight room floor in the EHS Buvinger Annex.
• A measure to allow Floyd to approve a contract for no more than $750,000 with Henson Construction to remodel the rest of Buvinger Annex for classrooms and offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.