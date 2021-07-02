Enid Police Department will have officers out directing traffic Sunday at Meadowlake Park for the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
Rupe will be closed Sunday evening once parking fills up on the north and south sides of Meadowlake Park, EPD said in a Facebook post.
“Motorists going to and from the event should be aware of pedestrians and our officers who will be crossing the roadway on Van Buren,” the post states. “We also caution motorists to heed all directions from officers conducting traffic throughout the event.”
Officers will be stationed at Rupe and Cleveland and Moore and Van Buren. All streets along Rupe will be controlled, as will streets South Van Buren and South Cleveland. During and after the event, through traffic on Van Buren will be reduced to one lane in either direction.
“We want everyone driving into the area to pay attention to their driving, to expect delays and be courteous to pedestrians in the area,” EPD said. “We also warn motorists who encounter a coned area or barricade to not enter the barricaded area or remove the barricade itself.”
